MBM Omega Offers Eco-Friendly Promotional Products Made with Environmentally Responsible and Ethically Sourced Materials

Leatherhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- MBM Omega, a prominent provider of office supplies, offers eco-friendly promotional products that are made with environmentally responsible and ethically sourced materials. Their range of eco-friendly products is manufactured from recovered materials, all with accredited auditing of the supply chain. They ensure that all the products they sell are ethically sourced to ensure the environmental and social impacts are always considered before production. Their products ensure that your brand not only helps the environment but also stays in the minds of your customers for years to come.



Their eco-friendly product ranges are produced from recycled, biodegradable, sustainable, organic, or Fairtrade materials. Their eco-friendly promotional products include pens, pencils, bags, lanyards, conference accessories, flower and seed packs, badges, magnets, keyrings, sweets, and executive gifts. They offer a diverse range of eco-friendly and recycled products to suit all your business needs. All their products can be printed, embroidered, or engraved with your company logo, slogan, or information. Businesses looking to buy eco-friendly promotional products can visit MBM Omega's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Make a difference and stand out with eco-friendly products, ranging from pens and pencils to corporate gifts and conferencing materials. We source environmentally responsible and ethically sourced promotional merchandise in the UK. High-quality eco-friendly promotional products, including pens, pencils, bags, lanyards, conference accessories, flower and seed packs, badges, magnets, keyrings, sweets, and executive gifts. We source all our eco-friendly promotional products from the highly respected Green and Good™ range."



MBM Omega is one of the most sought-after independent suppliers of day-to-day office supplies that keep your business moving. The company also offers bespoke sourcing services to meet individual needs as they arise. They have a team of skilled professionals who are committed to offering their clients the best service available. The company believes in building honest and open relationships with its clients based on integrity, transparency, good communications, and ethical business practices.



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90s and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethics, sustainability, and quality that has driven business growth.



