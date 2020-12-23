Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- A well-renowned supplier of office supplies, MBM Omega offers office catering services and supplies for any office event. Aside from food, beverages, and utensils, the company also provides kitchen appliances, such as coffee machines in your office break room. Their catering services can help your business to bring about good morale in an office and build a good reputation. The company provides their clients with the best equipment and catering supplies available at attractive and competitive prices coupled with an outstanding level of customer service.



All of their caterers can respond quickly to changing requirements. All of their menus are delicious, inventive, and can be customised to fulfil any requirements. The company also provides various catering supplies including cups, glasses, kitchen towels, paper napkins, cutlery, and many more. The company can keep clients' fridge stocked with an extensive range of healthy food items including herbal teas, gluten free snacks, fruit and nut mixes as well as healthy snack bars. Businesses looking to hire office catering services can submit a simple enquiry form on MBM Omega's website.



MBM Omega is an independent supplier of office products and workplace services to businesses across the UK. The company maintains long-standing relationships with specialist business service partners to provide its customers with the best solutions available. They have a team of skilled professionals who strive hard to meet the wide needs of their clients. In addition to office catering services and supplies, the company also offers other services including promotional & branded products, office interiors & design, document management & recycling, technology products, and professional printing services.



Talking further about their office catering services and supplies, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Having a fully equipped kitchen makes such a difference and helps with staff motivation. It's equally important to keep a well-stocked cupboard and fridge to ensure staff stay energised. We can provide all the office kitchen essentials and equipment you need. As well as office kitchen essentials we provide an extensive range of healthy snacks and drinks including herbal teas, gluten free snacks, fruit and nut mixes and healthy snack bars."



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90s and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethical, sustainable and quality have driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk



Contact Details:



MBM Omega Ltd

The Axis Centre,

Cleeve Road,

Leatherhead,

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk