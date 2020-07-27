MBM Omega Offers Office Catering Services and Supplies to Companies Throughout the UK

Leatherhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- A well-renowned supplier of office supplies, MBM Omega offers workplace and office catering services and supplies to companies throughout the UK. The company has a strong association with one of London's most respected business caterers, allowing them to offer an exceptional catering service. Whether it's a breakfast, elevenses, working lunches, afternoon tea, platters, hot and cold, canapés, puddings and sweets, or seasonal menus, fine dining at your offices or catering for a special event, the company is dedicated to arranging caterers for all types of office catering needs. All of their caterers can respond quickly to changing requirements. All of their menus are delicious, inventive, and can be customised to fulfil any requirements. If you want to hire MBM Omega or discuss menus, please email catering@mbm-omega.co.uk or call 020 8899 1100.



MBM Omega is an independent supplier of office products and workplace services to businesses across the UK. The company maintains long-standing relationships with specialist business service partners to provide its customers with the best solutions available. They have a team of skilled professionals who strive hard to meet the wide needs of their clients. The company believes in building honest and open relationships with its clients based on integrity, transparency, good communications and ethical business practices.



Talking about their office catering services and supplies, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We can provide all your office catering supplies and services from your everyday essentials right through to high profile events. We can provide snacks and drinks that are great for keeping staff motivated, as well as adding value to meetings and events. You can enjoy an exceptional catering experience that is sure to impress for any event with our leading catering partners."



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90 and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to business throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethical, sustainable and quality have driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk/



Contact Details:

MBM Omega Ltd

The Axis Centre,

Cleeve Road,

Leatherhead,

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk