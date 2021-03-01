MBM Omega Offers Office Design Services with Attractive Furniture, Lighting and Plants

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- A leading supplier of office supplies, MBM Omega offers office design services using attractive fittings including furniture, lighting and plants. The office supplies they provide can be critical for clients to keep their business running smoothly and in an orderly fashion. By providing the proper supplies needed to be able to do a job quickly, the company plays a major role for in increased productivity and smooth business operation for clients. All of their workplace supplies feature a fusion of contemporary design and utmost comfort that can add aesthetic value to an office. The company can provide its clients with practical and stunning office supplies that can enhance the office space. The organisation can provide businesses with beautiful office plants and flowers to help create a stunning office environment. Individuals looking to revamp their offices on a whole another level can check out MBM Omega's website.



MBM Omega is an independent supplier of day-to-day office supplies that keep your business moving. The company also offers bespoke sourcing services to meet individual needs as they arise. They have a team of skilled professionals who are committed to offering their clients the best service available. The company believes in building honest and open relationships with its clients based on integrity, transparency, good communications and ethical business practices.



Talking about their office interior & design supplies, one of the representatives from MBM Omega stated, "We work with leading interior designers and contractors to provide exceptional service, from fit-out to refurbishments using attractive fittings including furniture, lighting and plants. Breathe life into your office with some new furniture. From desks, chairs and break room furniture through to storage, we can help. We provide stunning office greenery and flower bouquets. Get in touch to learn more."



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90s and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethical, sustainable and quality that have driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk



Contact Details:



MBM Omega Ltd

The Axis Centre,

Cleeve Road,

Leatherhead,

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk