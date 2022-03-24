MBM Omega Offers Office Interior and Design Services to Help Businesses Create a Stylish Office Space

Leatherhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2022 -- MBM Omega, a prominent provider of office supplies, provides office interior and design services to assist businesses in creating stylish office spaces. They specialise in creating custom office designs to meet the wide needs of the clients within a stipulated time frame. Their office designers are skilled in creating environments that support company culture, improve employee wellbeing, and increase productivity. Their workplace designs place a strong emphasis on encouraging employees and attracting a high-quality team that is motivated to achieve workplace goals.



From concept to completion, they take each step of the office interior design journey with businesses and deliver the complete office design service. Incorporating available office space into the office space plan, their workplace and office interior designers will construct block plans outlining how space can be utilising to get the best out of available resources. Businesses looking to completely revamp their office space can go to MBM Omega's website for more information.



Talking about office interior and design services, a representative for the company stated, "We work with leading interior designers and contractors to provide exceptional service, from fit-out to refurbishments using attractive fittings including furniture, lighting and plants. We can breathe life into your office with some new furniture. From desks, chairs and break room furniture through to storage, we can help. Enhance your office space with practical and stunning office task chairs with adjustable heights, made with different fabrics and materials and colour finishes."



MBM Omega is one of the most sought-after independent suppliers of day-to-day office supplies that keep your business moving. The company also offers bespoke sourcing services to meet individual needs as they arise. They have a team of skilled professionals who are committed to offering their clients the best service available. The company believes in building honest and open relationships with its clients based on integrity, transparency, good communications and ethical business practices.



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90s and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethics, sustainability, and quality that has driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk



MBM Omega Ltd

The Axis Centre,

Cleeve Road,

Leatherhead,

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk