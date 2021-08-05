MBM Omega Offers Office Interior Design Services Breathing Life Into Office Spaces

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- A well-renowned supplier of office supplies and workplace services, MBM Omega offers office interior design services that breathe life into office spaces. The office supplies they provide can be critical for clients to keep their business running smoothly and in an orderly fashion. By providing the proper supplies needed to be able to do a job quickly, the company plays a major role in increased productivity and smooth business operation for clients. The furniture they provide can enhance an office space with practical and stunning office furniture made with premium fabrics and materials and colour finishes.



All of the furniture they provide is designed to be hard wearing and long lasting, backed up by full manufacturer's guarantees. Their workplace supplies feature a fusion of contemporary design and utmost comfort that can add aesthetic value to an office. The company can provide its clients with practical and stunning office supplies that can enhance the office space. Businesses looking to revamp their office space can check out MBM Omega's website for more information.



MBM Omega is one of the most sought-after independent suppliers of day-to-day office supplies that keep your business moving. The company also offers bespoke sourcing services to meet individual needs as they arise. They have a team of skilled professionals who are committed to offering their clients the best service available. The company believes in building honest and open relationships with its clients based on integrity, transparency, good communications and ethical business practices.



Talking further about their office interior design services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We work with leading interior designers and contractors to provide exceptional service, from fit-out to refurbishments using attractive fittings including furniture, lighting and plants. Create a stylish office space that exceeds your expectations. We work with leading work space designers to deliver exceptional service. Our friendly, experienced team can save you time and money."



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90 and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethical, sustainable, and quality have driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk



Contact Details:



MBM Omega Ltd

The Axis Centre,

Cleeve Road,

Leatherhead,

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk