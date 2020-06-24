MBM Omega Offers Promotional and Branded Products to Businesses Across the UK

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- An independent supplier of office products and workplace services, MBM Omega offers promotional and branded products helping businesses to promote their brands. Their promotional products are cost-effective and versatile, helping businesses achieve brand recognition in an effective manner. Their range of promotional items feature high-quality design which draws attention to a company's brand. MBM Omega provide a plethora of promotional and branded products including branded uniforms & clothing, workwear and PPE clothing, eco-friendly products, and many more. Promotional products offer a range of benefits to businesses. Let's take a look at some of the advantages of working with MBM Omega to create a range of promotional products:



- Personalisation and branding

- Friendly and knowledgeable team

- Eco-friendly and ethically sourced product ranges

- Express service

- Gifts for valued customers

- Samples on request



The promotional products that MBM Omega offers are a low-cost marketing method to drive customers. Even established businesses resort to this marketing strategy to enhance their customer base. Their promotional products can help small businesses to cut their marketing budget and still draw customers' attention.



Talking about their promotional and branded products, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Promotional products have been considered as one of the most cost-effective marketing tactics for years. Right from start-ups to the large corporation, every business across the world uses promotional items to promote their brands. We offer a range of personalised and branded promotional products to businesses of all sizes. All of our products are designed and crafted with the highest quality material to ensure flawless finish and durability."



MBM Omega Ltd is the leading supplier of day-to-day office supplies and services that keep your business moving. The office supplies and services they offer help businesses improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs. All of their products and services meet high-quality standards and are assured of the best quality. The company believes in building honest and open relationships with its clients based on integrity, transparency, good communications and ethical business practices.



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90 and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to business throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethical, sustainable and quality have driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk/



Contact Details:



MBM Omega Ltd

The Axis Centre,

Cleeve Road,

Leatherhead,

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk