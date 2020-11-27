Leatherhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- A well-renowned supplier of office products and workplace services, MBM Omega offers promotional and branded products to help brands make a great impression. Their promotional items provide a brilliant opportunity to drive awareness and company recognition long after their event or product launch. Their team is committed to deliver a fast and reliable merchandise printing service built on a wealth of knowledge gained from years of experience within the sector. Customers can choose from a variety of industry-specific promotional merchandise for corporate gifts, rewards and prizes, giveaways, seminar and conference events, exhibitions, and shows. They work with the customers to make sure that the message they want to deliver will look great on their chosen personalised products. Businesses can promote their business with corporate stationery including letterheads, business cards and envelopes. The company can help business in cutting costs, reducing waste and improving efficiency.



MBM Omega is an independent supplier of office products and workplace services to businesses across the UK. The company maintains long-standing relationships with specialist business service partners to provide its customers with the best solutions available. They have a team of skilled professionals who strive hard to meet the wide needs of their clients. In addition to office catering services and supplies, the company also offers other services including promotional & branded products, office interiors & design, document management & recycling, technology products and many more.



Talking about their promotional and branded products, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Making a great impression is vital for any brand. Our high quality, innovative promotional items, branded products and corporate clothing will help you stand out. Whether you're looking for new corporate uniforms or branded PPE workwear, we can help. With our services, your brands can get noticed with high quality, exciting promotional and branded products."



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90 and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethical, sustainable and quality have driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk



Contact Details:



MBM Omega Ltd

The Axis Centre,

Cleeve Road,

Leatherhead,

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk