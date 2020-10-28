MBM Omega Offers Records Management & Archiving Services to Meet the Storage Needs of Businesses

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- A well-renowned supplier of office products and workplace services, MBM Omega offers records management & archiving services to fill the storage needs of a business. Archived files are stored and managed in optimum conditions in a purpose-built, state-of-the-art off-site facility that is the perfect choice for a stress-free document storage solution. They can help reduce costs and risks associated with information management for both digital format and hard copy formats. Their services provide businesses with space to grow and provide their staff with a better working environment.



The company can assist in all stages of the archiving project: from analysing your documents, to filing and storing them both physically and electronically. Their off-site archive services can have a plethora of benefits including record maintenance via a secure online portal, freeing up valuable space, receiving and returning urgent documents within 24 hours with trusted and reliable couriers, providing clients with the reassurance that their data is securely stored, and ensuring that your stored records meet GDPR compliance requirements, as well as many more.



MBM Omega is an independent supplier of office products and workplace services to businesses across the UK. The company maintains long-standing relationships with specialist business service partners to provide its customers with the best solutions available. They have a team of skilled professionals who strive hard to meet the wide needs of their clients. In addition to records management & archiving services, the company also offers other services including promotional & branded products, office interiors & design, document management & recycling, and more.



Talking further about their records management & archiving services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our end-to-end records management service provides you with the reassurance and cost efficiencies you need for the professional storage and disposal of your office documents and confidential waste. A key aspect of our records and information management service is to take the time to understand your goals and formulate a complete document management solution for your business. Our robust, high security offsite document storage service provides you with a flexible, cost-effective and confidential solution."



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90 and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethical, sustainable and quality have driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk



