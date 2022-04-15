MBM Omega Provides AV Equipment for Offices to Meet All Presentation Requirements

Leatherhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2022 -- MBM Omega, an independent provider of office products and services, they provides AV equipment for offices to meet all presentation demands. They've successfully implemented entire audio visual solutions for organisations all around the United Kingdom. The company knows the importance of price and budgets when it comes to audio visual equipment installation and conference room AV setups, ensuring clients receive unmatched AV service. They can find, deliver, and install audio visual equipment for conference rooms, video conferencing, reception areas, individual offices, or entire buildings.



The team at MBM Omega are experienced in providing AV solutions to suit a variety of business and commercial requirements. The company works with several quality and reliable manufacturers to deliver audio and video conferencing solutions. They supply and install audio visual solutions for a variety of sectors including retail, education, hospitality, leisure, and commercial sectors. From initial inquiry through to installation, their experts guide clients through the process step by step. Business owners looking for an exceptional AV solution for their office can go to MBM Omega's website for more information.



When talking about their AV equipment for offices, a representative for the company stated, "We can supply all your presentation needs, including visual aids such as plasma and LCD screens, video walls, 4K TVs, touch screens and interactive whiteboards. This enables you to reach your whole audience when delivering important announcements, holding meetings, training sessions or for team building events. Sound components include microphones, PA systems and surround sound speakers. We can supply and install the equipment, ensuring that you are confident with the solution."



MBM Omega is one of the leading suppliers of day-to-day office supplies and services that keep your business moving. The office supplies and services they offer help businesses improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs. All of their products and services meet high-quality standards and are assured of the best quality. The company believes in building honest and open relationships with its clients based on integrity, transparency, good communications and ethical business practices.



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90s and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethics, sustainability, and quality that has driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk



MBM Omega Ltd

The Axis Centre,

Cleeve Road,

Leatherhead,

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk