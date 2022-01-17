MBM Omega Provides Branded and Promotional Products to Help Businesses Make a Strong First Impression

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2022 -- An independent supplier of office products and workplace services, MBM Omega offers promotional and branded products to help businesses make great impressions. Their team is dedicated to delivering a fast and reliable merchandise printing service built on a wealth of knowledge gained from years of experience within the sector. They are dedicated to delivering fast and reliable merchandise built on a wealth of knowledge gained from years of experience within the sector. Their promotional products are a tried and tested method of promoting your business, developing great customer loyalty, and generating new leads.



Their designers work with businesses to make sure that the message you want to deliver will look great on your chosen personalised products. Their range of promotional items features high-quality design which draws attention to a company's brand. Using the branded products can have a plethora of advantages for businesses including personalisation and branding, portraying a friendly and knowledgeable team, eco-friendly and ethically sourced product ranges, express service, gifts for valued customers, samples on request and many more. Businesses looking to buy promotional and branded products can check out MBM Omega's website for more information.



MBM Omega is one of the most popular independent suppliers of day-to-day office supplies that keep your business moving. The company also offers bespoke sourcing services to meet individual needs as they arise. They have a team of skilled professionals who are committed to offering their clients the best service available. The company believes in building honest and open relationships with its clients based on integrity, transparency, good communications and ethical business practices.



Talking about their promotional and branded products, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Making a great impression is vital for any brand. Our high quality, innovative promotional items, branded products and corporate clothing will help you stand out. Whether you're looking for new corporate uniforms or branded PPE workwear, we can help. Reflecting your brand's sustainability credentials with our great range of green promotional products. Get noticed with high quality, exciting promotional and branded products."



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90s and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethics, sustainability, and quality that has driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk



Contact Details:



MBM Omega Ltd

The Axis Centre,

Cleeve Road,

Leatherhead,

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk