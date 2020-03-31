MBM Omega Provides Office Catering Supplies and Services to Businesses Across the UK

Leatherhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- A well-renowned supplier of office supplies, MBM Omega offers office catering services and supplies to businesses across the UK. Whether it's a daily office lunch delivery for your team or corporate event catering to delight your customers, the company serves you the best. Partnered with London's most respected caterers, the company is committed to delivering you with the exception catering experience.



The company also provides various catering supplies including cups, glasses, kitchen towels, paper napkins, cutlery, etc. To keep the morale of your employees high, the company keeps your fridge stocked with an extensive range of healthy food items including herbal teas, gluten free snacks, fruit and nut mixes as well as healthy snack bars. If you're looking to hire office catering services, you can submit a simple enquiry form on MBM Omega's website.



MBM Omega is an independent supplier of office products and workplace services to businesses across the UK. The company maintains long-standing relationships with specialist business service partners to provide its customers with the best solutions available. They have a team of skilled professionals who strive hard to meet the wide needs of their clients. In addition to office catering services and supplies, the company also offers other services including promotional & branded products, office interiors & design, document management & recycling, technology products and many more.



Talking about their office catering services and supplies, a representative from the company stated, "We can provide all your office catering supplies and services from your everyday essentials right through to high profile events. You can keep your office well stocked with our catering essentials and kitchen equipment and sundries. We can also provide you with snacks and drinks are great for keeping staff motivated, as well as adding value to meetings and events."



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90's and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega Ltd is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to business throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethical, sustainable and quality driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk/



Contact Details:



MBM Omega Ltd



The Axis Centre

Cleeve Road

Leatherhead

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk