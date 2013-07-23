MC Entertainment & Services Provides Surprise Exotic Dance Performance for Gary with Da Tea

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Local entertainment agency MC Entertainment & Services provided a surprise exotic dance performance for local celebrity Gary with Da Tea’s birthday while he's at work.



Gary is very well liked and the show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, is extremely popular locally in Atlanta Georgia. He had never had a birthday party and now, his first and only party is a video of him being surprised by hot male strippers in the studio. The best part is that he thought he was being reprimanded by these imposing male figures in suits and shades until they started getting naked for him. Gary is gay, which just makes the whole story much more entertaining.



Dish Nation’s Rap of the Week was cut short by Bliss and Phoenix-strippers from MC Entertainment & Services who gave Gary with Da Tea a strip tease. This was not a random act of sexiness, but a birthday gift from Dish Nation Atlanta for Gary. The surprise performance was held while he’s at the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. The show is heard on more than 50 radio stations and features standup theatrical and comic star Rickey Smiley, Ebony Steel, Rock-T, Headkrack and Gary with Da Tea.



Aside from entertainment, the show also offers local celebrity experience. Gary’s unique style, for 22 years, has made him among radio’s prominent personalities, Honey. His flawless entertainment news as well as celebrity gossip that he calls Da Tea are cannot-miss features for Rickey Smiley Show listeners and Dish Nation viewers.



