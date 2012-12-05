McAllister Heating & Air Conditioning Announces Warranty and Guarantee Services

Somers Point, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- McAllister Heating and Air is proud to announce their new warranty and guarantee services for hot water heaters in Oceanville. Their professional technicians will be able to offer homeowners peace of mind in that they will now receive a reliable, quality service after having contacted McAllister Heating and Air. By having a warranty and guarantee service, one can be confident that the equipment, technicians, and products they provide are of the highest quality.



With the winter seeming like it is in full swing already, temperatures are dropping rapidly each day and night, and having a fully operating hot water heater is crucial. Whether one happens to be upgrading their home with newer and efficient appliances, having hot water on demand is great. The hot water heaters in Mays Landing that are installed will be sure to exceed performance. The technicians at McAllister Heating and Air know that no one likes to jump into a cold shower before work, after the gym or before bed. When having a new water heater installed, homeowners will now feel at ease with their warranty and guarantees that come with it.



McAllister Heating and Air’s customers will ensure homeowners that they are 100% satisfied with the work that has been done and quality equipment that is installed. By offering the most superior products in the industry, homeowners will not have to stress over the quality of their hot water heater, causing them little or no problems. In the winter everyone stays inside to keep warm, making heating in Mount Laurel a must. Sometimes homeowners take for granted the luxury of having hot water and a warm house, however, when an issue does arise, McAllister will be sure to service warranty products, and make sure homeowners are 100% satisfied.



About McAllister Heating &and Air

McAllister is a family owned and family run organization that has never lost sight of the fact that they are in the business of serving people...not equipment. They set a high standard for the products they sell and for the personnel they employ. They pledge to their customers an old-fashioned work ethic, a commitment to superior customer service, the application of state-of-the-art comfort technologies, and value-added products and services. Visit them at http://www.mcservice.com for more information and to schedule a free estimate.