McAllister Heating & Air Conditioning Now Offering Comfort Plans Designed Specifically for Homeowners

Somers Point, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- McAllister Heating & Air Conditioning, a company that provides efficient hot water heaters in Egg Harbor Twp, is now offering comfort plans that are designed specifically for homeowners and their needs. This idea sprung to fruition because the contractors at McAllister Heating & Air Conditioning thought it would be a good idea to offer comfort plans that are specifically designed to provide optimal levels of comfort for a family. To ensure that there is year round comfort, McAllister will utilize their four way heating and air conditioning plan that will allow all systems to operate smoothly for comfortable temperatures in the home. This comfort plan is designed to tune up the air conditioner and heating system to assure that it is operating at full capacity, and that it is ready for whatever season it may be.



Becoming a member of their comfort plan will result in no charges for replacement parts. While the plan is in effect, if any parts of one’s heating and air conditioning system fail to operate or break, the McAllister contractors will repair or replace it at no charge. A detailed list of the items that are included in the repairs at no cost are on their website in the comfort plan brochure. They are also proud to announce that this plan also includes no charge for labor on covered repairs. During normal business hours, the comfort plan does not charge for labor on any repairs that fail to operate due to malfunction.



Lastly, the comfort plan includes discounts and the option for loyalty credits to be earned. For those who continue to enroll in the comfort plan with McAllister Heating & Air Conditioning, they will receive loyalty credits. These credits will be able to be used for the cost of a heater or cooling system. Credits will be earned in $25.00 increments each year. Be sure to contact McAllister for their Comfort Plan and get started this season.



About McAllister

McAllister is a family owned and family run organization that has never lost sight of the fact that they are in the business of serving people... not equipment. They set a high standard for the products they sell and for the personnel they employ. They pledge to their customers an old-fashioned work ethic, a commitment to superior customer service, the application of state-of-the-art comfort technologies and value-added products and services. Visit them at mcservice.com for more information and to schedule a free estimate.



To learn more visit http://www.mcservice.com