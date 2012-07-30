Mcallister Introduces Maintenance Plus Plan on Heating/air-conditioning Systems

Somers Point, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- To keep heating and air conditioning equipment running at peak efficiency, McAllister is offering a maintenance plus plan for its customers. This new service will provide regular maintenance to all equipment and will include an annual precision tune-up, cutting energy costs by as much as 10%.



The annual tune-up will cover a thorough cleansing and inspection of the heating or air conditioning unit. Customers who take advantage of this plan will be offered priority emergency service, a 12 month guarantee on all repairs and a 15% discount on any other repairs that need to be made to the unit during the coverage year. McAllister is one of the few air conditioning and heating companies in Cherry Hill that provide maintenance plans on heating and air-conditioning systems.



G.T., of Berlin, New Jersey, has been a longtime customer of McAllister. Speaking about the exceptional service, she said, “The employee who helped me was courteous and appreciated the fact that a path through the snow had cleared for him, so he could make his delivery today. We have been customers for 35 years and have never had a driver or technician that was not of the highest standard. The McAllister employees are the best. Thank you for the fine services you provide.”



About the McAllister Service Company

McAllister is the premier air conditioning and heating company in Moorestown, Cherry Hill, Haddonfield, Marlton and Medford, New Jersey. Since 1876, the McAllister name has been synonymous with excellence. From their origins in the ice and coal business in Philadelphia, they have expanded into Southern Jersey and built their reputation for honesty and dependability.



