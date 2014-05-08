McAllister… The Service Company Now Featuring "Do-It Yourself" Tips on Air Conditioning Repair

Somers Point, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- During the spring season, many homeowners across New Jersey will be doing their part in giving their air conditioning system a pre-summer check-up. However, not all homeowners will know how to do this effectively. This is where a professional service can come in and help out. People searching for ideas and tips on quick repairs for air conditioning in Cherry Hill and surrounding areas of New Jersey, will be pleased to know that McAllister… The Service Company features plenty of “do it yourself” tips on their website.



Of course, if the repairs look too complex, or if the air conditioning system looks like it needs to be replaced altogether, homeowners can always contact McAllister… The Service Company for a free home estimate. However, the company is dedicated to saving their customers time and money, which is why they offer helpful tips for easy repairs. By visiting the company’s website, homeowners can learn how to check the filter, remove debris, inspect ventilation, clean the air filter, and many more steps involved with a check-up.



When performing a check-up for air conditioning in Morristown or surrounding areas of New Jersey, the company performs a standard routine which quickly fixes easily-identified problems. A typical pre-summer check-up entails tightening electrical connections, lubricating any moving parts, checking the condensate drain, checking system controls. Cleaning the air conditioner coils, checking the refrigerant level, and cleaning/adjusting blower components for proper airflow.



The company will be hard at work this spring and summer, making their rounds to households throughout all areas of New Jersey. To schedule an appointment, residents who live closer to the Somers Point Office can call 800-781-0445 and residents who live closer to the Pennsauken office can call 800-483-4906.



About McAllister…The Service Company

McAllister…The Service Company, is a family owned and family run organization that has never lost sight of the fact that they are in the business of serving people...not equipment. They set a high standard for the products they sell and for the personnel they employ. They pledge to their customers an old-fashioned work ethic, a commitment to superior customer service, the application of state-of-the-art comfort technologies and value-added products and services.



To learn more, visit http://www.mcservice.com.