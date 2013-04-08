McBride's RV Storage Voted the Best RV Storage in the Inland Empire

Chino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- McBride’s is now an awarding winning RV Storage facility. Just recently the California Association of RV Storage crowned McBride’s as the best RV and boat storage facility in the Inland Empire. After a completed survey of RV, boat and trailer owners was conducted it found that McBride’s won the vote by a 4 to 1 margin. Of those who were surveyed found two areas that made McBride’s the clear winner.



The first area was function and design. It was clear that 80% found that McBride’s was superior because of the facility design elements and the amenities that it offered its customers. Most of those surveyed found that they loved that the facility offered its patrons several features that made sense to an RV user. Top of the list was the RV wash bay, dump stations, free ice and the 24 hour access that the user could enjoy.



The second area was service and cost. When you added up the services that the McBride’s facility provided along with the low costs, it was is to understand why they collected so many votes. Most people identified the McBride’s RV Storage facility as the best value. The best value concept was important to the all most every RV user in the survey.



Now that McBride’s has won this prestigious award for the best RV storage facility of 2013, it can boast about what it offers and how they service their customers. Likely, other storage facility will try to copy this successful way to provide top notch vehicle storage in California where RV users love their toys.



About McBride's RV Storage

