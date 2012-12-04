Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- McCafferty Funeral Home Announces Affordable Cremation Services In Philadelphia. Offering cheap cremations in Philadelphia, McCafferty Funeral Home will give friends and family members many options when memorializing their loved ones. Along with direct cremation services, McCafferty also offers cremations with memorial services and cremations with viewing services.



The Philadelphia funeral home director, Mark McCafferty, will listen to a friend or family member’s ideas about what proceedings they want for their loved ones and work with them to provide a beautiful and meaningful funeral service. No request is too big and all wishes will be honored for the deceased. The funeral home’s main priority is to celebrate the life of a loved one in a way that makes their friends and family feel comforted.



About McCafferty Funeral Home:

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals in his career including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, Mark's real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. Their firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services. For more information, visit http://funeralhomesinphiladelphia.com/.