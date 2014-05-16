McCafferty Funeral Home Available for Funeral Services This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Losing a loved one is a difficult time for anyone. Death is never a subject that a family wants to talk about, but when a person’s time comes, it is appropriate to make sure they receive a proper burial. As a company dedicated to making sure the deceased is properly buried and celebrated, McCafferty Funeral Home is announcing they are available to provide funeral services this spring. When a death occurs, the professionals for funerals in Philadelphia will consult with families at no charge to explain their services, allowing them to make a decision that best suits their needs.



Families have trusted McCafferty Funeral Home for decades to provide them with affordable burial services. They will take proper care of the deceased, dressing them and embalming them before placing the body into a selected casket. Their traditional burials start at $3,700 and include a viewing of up to two hours so family members, friends, and loved ones can pay their respects. When searching for funeral homes in Philadelphia, McCafferty Funeral Home will decorate the space according to the desires of family members. They can include flowers, pictures, mementos, and tribute videos to celebrate a life.



The funeral home will listen to all wishes and concerns, working with families to orchestrate a meaningful service. Those who are dealing with the tragic loss of life can rely on McCafferty Funeral Home to provide a service that makes them proud. They offer cremations, memorials, and viewings that meet the requests of grieving customers. To hear more, visit the website today.



About McCafferty Funeral Home

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, the owner of McCafferty Funeral Home’s real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. This firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need, including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.



For more information, visit http://funeralhomesinphiladelphia.com/.