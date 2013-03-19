McCafferty Funeral Home Has Just Announced New Tips on How to Plan Ahead for a Funeral

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Planning a funeral is something that just about everyone will have to do at some point throughout the course of their life. Although no one wants to think about death before it happens, many families can make the process of loving a loved one a little less stressful by planning ahead. Whether an individual plans their own funeral ahead of time or the family takes certain steps, a prearranged funeral gives family and friends the ability to focus on grieving without added pressures. McCafferty Funeral Home understands the difficulty surrounding death and is now offering several tips to help families plan ahead for any funeral.



Serving the greater Philadelphia area for over forty years, McCafferty Funeral Home has been able to see the benefits of a pre-arranged funeral first hand. Although discussing one’s funeral can be uncomfortable, many families have a much easier time celebrating a loved one’s life when the arrangements are in place prior to a death. Additionally, many individuals and families are not aware of all the steps involved in planning funeral services. There are a variety of items to consider during a funeral depending on religion, ethnicity, cultural background, or personal beliefs. McCafferty Funeral Home is able to accommodate all types of funerals in Philadelphia.



McCafferty Funeral Home wants families and friends to be as stress free as possible during these difficult times. Additionally, McCafferty Funeral Home will be able to walk an individual through each step of the funeral planning process. In fact, many long-term care facilities and hospice programs encourage their patients to establish an account with a funeral home. By planning ahead, McCafferty Funeral Home can assure that a funeral is everything it is meant to be. Taking the proper steps to prearrange a funeral can have countless advantages; perhaps most importantly, families and friends will have one less worry during such a difficult time.



About McCafferty Funeral Home

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, the owner of McCafferty Funeral Home’s real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. This firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.



For more information, visit http://funeralhomesinphiladelphia.com/.