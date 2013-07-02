McCafferty Funeral Home Is Now a Proud Benefit Provider for the Veterans Cremation Society

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- McCafferty Funeral Home has proudly offered funerals in Philadelphia for over forty years. When a friend or family member passes away, it can be very difficult to focus on funeral planning. The staff at McCafferty Funeral Home understands the grieving process and they will help in every aspect of funeral planning. Whether it is selecting a cemetery or discussing cremation, the professionals at McCafferty Funeral Home will help family and friends decide on the best option. McCafferty Funeral Home also specializes in handling the unique needs of veterans and their families. Now, McCafferty Funeral Home is a proud benefit provider for the Veterans Cremation Society.



Cremation can be an ideal choice for families looking to celebrate the life of a departed loved one. In fact, cremations allow for a variety of options that aren’t available through traditional burials. Once cremation is completed, the cremated remains can be placed in an urn or other memorial keepsake. The actual memorial service can take place almost anywhere friends or family may choose. Whether it is at a church or at the shore, cremated remains allow for a variety of final resting places.



The Veterans Cremation Society is free to join and members are entitled to a few great benefits. Individuals who join the Veterans Cremation Society will be eligible for 10% off cremation services and remembrance bracelets. Members of the Veterans Cremation Society are also provided a free flag case. Now, McCafferty Funeral Home can handle any cremation for veterans as well as their children, parents, and spouses. McCafferty Funeral Home is the only approved Veterans Cremation Society benefit provider in Philadelphia County. The staff at McCafferty Funeral Home is proud of the military and their service. Now, McCafferty Funeral Home can help veterans and their families along the way as a Veterans Cremation Society benefit provider.



About McCafferty Funeral Home

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals in his career including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, Mark's real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. Their firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.



For more information, visit http://funeralhomesinphiladelphia.com/.