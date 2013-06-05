McCafferty Funeral Home Is Now a Proud Member of the Veterans and Family Memorial Care Funeral Provider Network

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- McCafferty Funeral Home has over forty years of experience providing the greater Philadelphia area affordable funerals, cremations, and burials. The staff at McCafferty Funeral Home understands the grieving process, as well as the celebration of life that occurs with every lost loved one. Individuals have different belief systems and traditions that are extremely important during a funeral. McCafferty is proud to accommodate the needs of every group of family members and friends during the funeral process. Furthermore, McCafferty Funeral Home is proud to now be a member of the Veterans and Family Memorial Care Funeral Provider Network.



McCafferty Funeral Home is currently the only funeral service provider for the Veterans and Family Memorial Network in Philadelphia county. The Veterans and Family Memorial is a network of nearly 1000 providers that are committed to handling the funeral arrangements for veterans. The veterans of the U.S military are a special and unique group of people. The tremendous sacrifice and courage demonstrated by veterans certainly warrants a heightened level of respect when handling funeral arrangements. McCafferty Funeral Home is proud to uphold the standards associated with honoring the fallen members of the U.S. military.



Veterans have earned the right to certain honors and benefits during a funeral. When a family requests, McCafferty Funeral Home is able to coordinate a military funeral honors ceremony. The ceremony includes the folding and presenting of the United States burial flag. Furthermore, the ceremony includes playing of “Taps” in presence of two or more uniformed military personnel. As always, Veterans are entitled to a free burial space in a national cemetery along with several other benefits. McCafferty Funeral Home is happy to answer any and all questions regarding veteran funerals in Philadelphia.



About McCafferty Funeral Home

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals in his career including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, Mark's real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. Their firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.



For more information, visit http://funeralhomesinphiladelphia.com/.