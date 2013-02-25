McCafferty Funeral Home Is Now a Proud Member of Veterans & Family Memorial Care

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- McCafferty Funeral Home is now a proud member of the Veterans & Family Memorial Care and salutes all of those who have fallen by recognizing them with the utmost respect when it comes to their burial. It doesn’t matter when their time was served, it is important to remember all veterans with the proper services conducted that will honor their militant duties. For those looking for military funerals in Philadelphia, McCafferty Funeral Home is one of a 1,000 exclusive Veterans & Family Memorial Care providers in the United States.



Their mission is to support veterans and family with assistance in military benefits during this process. Being a proud partner with the Veterans & Family Memorial Care, they will know exactly what the funeral and burial services entail for someone in the military such as arrangements, directing, and coordinating. For cheap funerals in Philadelphia, the professionals at McCafferty Funeral Home understand what it takes in order to support a family and take care of their every need.



Also available in Montgomery County, crematory is another option for those who wish to choose this when it comes to honoring their veteran. Having to bury a loved one, family member, or friend is no easy task, which is why they understand that the design process gone into a military tribute will not only be personal, but also represent those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the United States. Being the first step in the healing and grieving process, this is a great time to reflect on the veteran’s life, and honor him or her for all that they did. McCafferty Funeral Home has been bringing families together to remember their veteran’s life and share the great memories with the surviving friends and family. They are a proud partner and are dedicated to providing those with a sense of healing.



About McCafferty Funeral Home

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals in his career including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, Mark's real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. Their firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.



