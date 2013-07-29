McCafferty Funeral Home Is Now Offering 3 Affordable Cremation Options

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- McCafferty Funeral Home has been proudly serving the greater Philadelphia area for nearly half of a century. The departure of a loved one is an extremely hard time for family and friends. Thankfully, the professionals at McCafferty Funeral Home understand the sensitivity and difficulty surrounding a funeral. The top priority at McCafferty Funeral Home is to take as much of the stress and planning out of the families’ hands. McCafferty Funeral Home is a Philadelphia funeral home that offers unique and affordable funeral services. Now, McCafferty Funeral Home is offering three different options for those preferring cremation services.



Cremations have gained acceptance and popularity over the past several years. Especially with the approval of the Catholic Church, cremations are now being selected by all types of religious and ethnic backgrounds. Furthermore, cremations can be significantly less expensive than a burial. There are a number of funeral homes in Northeast Philadelphia, but none can offer the level of quality and affordability found at McCafferty Funeral Home. In fact, McCafferty Funeral Home is now offering cremation services starting as less than $900.Cremations can include everything from a basic collection and gathering of cremains to a ceremony with a viewing.



Regardless of the individual’s or families’ preference, McCafferty Funeral Home can provide the most appropriate and cost effective option. Those looking for the most practical economic solution, for only $895, the direct cremation would be a great option. For families and friends that would like to have a memorial service, McCafferty Funeral Home has another affordable option for cremation. For only $1995, a cremation and memorial service can be selected. Families and friends can even decide to bury the cremains. Finally, McCafferty Funeral Home also offers a viewing and cremation option. Whatever the preference of the deceased or loved one’s may be, McCafferty Funeral Home will work diligently to make sure the process is as easy as possible.



About McCafferty Funeral Home

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals in his career including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, Mark's real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. Their firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.



For more information, visit http://funeralhomesinphiladelphia.com/.