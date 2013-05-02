McCafferty Funeral Home Now a Proud Member of the Christian Cremation Society

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- McCafferty Funeral Home has been proudly serving the Philadelphia area for over forty years. Providing respectful, courteous, and personalized service, during a time that is most devastating, has become second nature to the staff at McCafferty Funeral Home. Every funeral is approached with the same manner of professionalism. However, McCafferty Funeral Home understands that every individual has unique beliefs and distinctive needs when planning a funeral. Whether it is military service or religious beliefs, McCafferty Funeral Home will cater the funeral to the individual and family’s specifications. Religious concerns are often at the forefront of funeral plans and McCafferty Funeral Home takes pride in accommodating those specific needs. In fact, McCafferty Funeral Home is now a proud member of the Christian Cremation Society.



The Christian Cremation Society includes a network of providers that can be helpful in providing respectful and compliant cremation funeral services for Christians. Many religions have certain parameters about the funeral process and Christians undergoing cremation must follow certain rules. In fact, Catholics had a long lasting ban against any form of cremation in the process of a funeral. However, the Vatican lifted the ban on cremation during 1963. At that point in time, cremation was to be allowed for certain reasons. However, the remains were not allowed to be present during the funeral procession.



In 1997, the Vatican decided to approve the presence of cremated remains during funeral processions. However, cremated remains must be contained within a casket and treated the same as bodily remains. Therefore, cremated remains are not allowed to be spread or scattered. A compliant and respectful cremation requires the cremated remains to be buried with the casket. McCafferty Funeral Home, a Montgomery County crematory, will be more than happy to discuss their participation in the Christian Cremation Society.



About McCafferty Funeral Home:

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals in his career including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, Mark's real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. Their firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.



For more information, visit http://funeralhomesinphiladelphia.com/.