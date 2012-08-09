McCafferty Funeral Home Now Offering Inexpensive Funeral and Cremation Services in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- McCafferty Funeral Home is now offering cost-effective funeral and cremation services in Philadelphia, PA. McCafferty Funeral Home is also providing this extensive line of funeral services in Philadelphia to help ease the preparations for an individual or family when it comes to having a funeral or memorial service for their loved one.



Traditional burial is the type of funeral service that most people envision when they think of a funeral. There is typically a one to two hour viewing where people can pay respects to the deceased and his or her family. After the viewing, there is a prayer service in the funeral home or service/mass in the church. After the religious services, the funeral procession follows the hearse to the cemetery for the burial. There are many ways to memorialize someone before or after the cremation takes place. While prearranged funeral can be simple, the truth of the matter is that they provide more choices and options than traditional burial services.



Various cremation options are now being provided by McCafferty Funeral Home. These include direct cremation, which is when no viewing or services are desired, and also cremation with memorial services, which is when a client wants cremation with a visitation and services, but no embalming.



About McCafferty Funeral Home

McCafferty Funeral Home was established in December 1970 at their current location of 6709-11 Frankford Ave in Philadelphia, PA. Mr. Mark McCafferty currently operates the funeral home, and they offer a full range of services and options to meet every family's special needs. Mr. McCafferty has had the honor of handling numerous high profile funerals in his career including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas, Petty Officer Michael Strange (US NAVY SEALS) killed in the line of duty, and Officer Jose Ortiz-Philadelphia Police Dept., also killed in the line of duty.