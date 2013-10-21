McCafferty Funeral Home Now Offering Traditional Burials for Under $4000

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Planning a funeral can be extremely stressful and there are a lot of things to consider. Sadly, there are many funeral homes that exploit family and friends in their time of need. Not every funeral home is up-front about the total costs of the services being provided and many times the rates are outlandishly high. At McCafferty Funeral Home, transparency is a key factor to their success. McCafferty lists all of their starting rates on their website and they are one of the most affordable funeral homes in Northeast Philadelphia. Now, McCafferty Funeral Home is offering traditional burials for as low as $3700.



Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things that people have to deal with in life. Unfortunately, it is something that everyone will have to experience at some point in time. The added stress of finances and limited time is the last thing that loved ones need to worry about. McCafferty Funeral Home has partnered with cemeteries, florists, and other vendors to make funeral planning much easier. Also, McCafferty Funeral Home offers extremely affordable rates. Starting at $3700, a fully inclusive traditional burial service can be provided. A traditional burial includes embalming, casket placement, viewing, prayer service, funeral procession, and burial.



McCafferty Funeral Home also offers a variety of customizable requests. Many families like to have a celebratory video playing during the viewing or after the prayer service. Photos and other items to help celebrate the deceased one’s life are a nice touch during a traditional burial. McCafferty Funeral Home is also one of the most affordable Philadelphia crematories. In fact, McCafferty Funeral Home offers cremation services starting at $895. Losing a loved one is very difficult, but McCafferty Funeral Home always strives to lighten the burden on family and friends.



About McCafferty Funeral Home

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals in his career including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, Mark's real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. Their firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.



For more information, visit http://funeralhomesinphiladelphia.com/.