McCafferty Funeral Home Now Offering Variety of Affordable Funeral Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Unfortunately, at some point in life, there will come a time when a loved one passes away. Saying goodbye to a loved one is never an easy thing. However, that hard time should not have the added stress of financial difficulties and time constraints. Many family members and friends want to take on everything themselves, but it is simply not possible. Thankfully, McCafferty Funeral Home has been offering low cost funerals in Philadelphia for nearly half of a century. Now, McCafferty Funeral Home is offering a wide variety of burial and cremation services, all well below the national average costs of a funeral.



The professionals at McCafferty Funeral Home understand the gravity of the situation when dealing with preparing for a funeral. That being said, the experienced staff are able to remove the many added pressures involved with funeral planning. The goal at McCafferty Funeral Home is to allow loved ones to focus on grieving and celebrating the life of the deceased. In fact, McCafferty Funeral Home can coordinate the entire funeral from start to finish. McCafferty Funeral Home will even help to pre-plan a funeral when a loved one is in a care facility or involved with one of the Philadelphia hospice programs.



The level of professionalism and detail at McCafferty Funeral Home is unmatched in the greater Philadelphia area. Furthermore, the affordability of all McCafferty Funeral Home services leaves family members and friends with one less thing to worry about. The average cost of a funeral, nationally, is nearly $8,000. At McCafferty Funeral Home, funeral services can be as low as $3,700. Plus, McCafferty is offering cremation services for under $900. There is really no comparison to McCafferty Funeral Home when it comes to professionalism and price.



About McCafferty Funeral Home

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals in his career including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, Mark's real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. Their firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.



For more information, visit http://funeralhomesinphiladelphia.com/.