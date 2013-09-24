McCafferty Funeral Home Now Offering Variety of Urns Online

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- When a friend or family member passes away, their loved ones are left with a lot of decisions to make. Planning a funeral service can leave loved ones feeling overwhelmed. Unfortunately, funeral planning is something that almost everyone will have to do at some point in their life. The last thing friends and family need in a time of grief is the added stress of arranging a funeral. Thankfully, McCafferty Funeral Home can help loved ones prepare beautiful memorial services and funeral arrangements. McCafferty is not only one of the most affordable Philadelphia funeral homes, but they also offer cremations services. Now, McCafferty Funeral Home is offering a wide variety of urns.



For over forty years, McCafferty Funeral Home has been offering affordable funeral services for the residents of the Philadelphia metropolitan area. Over the years, cremations have increased in popularity. McCafferty Funeral Home responded to the increased demand by offering some of the most beautiful and affordable cremation services. In fact, McCafferty Funeral Home is a proud member of both the Christian Cremation Society and the Veterans Cremation Society. As a preferred provider of the Veterans Cremation Society, McCafferty Funeral Home can help loved ones take advantage of the benefits available for deceased veterans.



McCafferty Funeral Home will help coordinate funeral and cremation services from start to finish. Not every Philadelphia funeral home will offer both burial and cremation services. Not only does McCafferty offer both, they also have a large selection of urns to choose from. In fact, a simple visit to the McCafferty Funeral Home website provides access to a large inventory of available urns and pictures. Urns can be customized and engraved. Whether it is a traditional burial or a cremation, McCafferty Funeral Home will help family and friends along every step of the way.



About McCafferty Funeral Home

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals in his career including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, Mark's real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. Their firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.



For more information, visit http://funeralhomesinphiladelphia.com/.