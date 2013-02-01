McCafferty Funeral Home Now Offers a Variety of Cremation Options

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Many people die every year, and it is rather one of the few certainties in life. Over the years, cremations have become an increasingly more popular choice for burial. They have noticed numerous variables that have changed the way loved one’s bury their family members that still include the most respectful service. As one of the most well-known funeral homes in Philadelphia, McCafferty Funeral Homes is proud to now offer a variety of cremation options for family members.



In today’s economy, many families are still struggling to survive day to day on their income while supporting their families. McCafferty understands that even when it comes to a death in the family, money is still a factor. Depending on the wishes of the deceased or family members, many factors are considered when it comes to pricing if a service is included and so forth. It is a difficult thing to grasp that money could be a factor when it comes to the grieving of a loved one and what they would have wanted. This funeral home in Northeast Philadelphia now offers a direct cremation, cremation with memorial services, and viewing with cremation.



Another reason why McCafferty has seen an increase in cremation services is religion. In the past, Catholics were not allowed to cremate the remains of a deceased family member until 1963. Now, priests can have a mass or service for the Catholic member of the church without it being banned. So, for this reason, many people are looking more towards cremation as a popular option. Not only does the church permit it, but it also makes for a cost-effective option for those who simply cannot afford a burial service.



As more and more families have begun moving away and traveling the world, a place for burial is just not foreseen for families. The Philadelphia funeral home is willing to accommodate any individuals when it comes to cremations and provide the most respectful services to help those who are suffering through this process.



About McCafferty Funeral Home

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals in his career including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, Mark's real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. Their firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.



For more information, visit http://funeralhomesinphiladelphia.com/.