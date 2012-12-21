McCafferty Funeral Home Now Offers Affordable Cremation with Memorial Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Losing a loved one can be an extremely difficult time in one’s life for surviving family members, and even long after they have been deceased. The professionals at McCafferty Funeral Home know how to treat family and friends with the utmost respect when it comes to memorial services, and these services are now available at affordable rate. The Philadelphia funeral home realizes that the holiday season and winter months can be someone’s greatest enemy when it comes to grieving. The cold dreary days seem to drag on and finding comfort in anything tends to be difficult. However, their funeral home in Northeast Philadelphia provides a place of light during the mourning process with their memorial services.



Loved ones have the option for those who wish to have the body cremated, but also a visitation service can be done at McCafferty Funeral Home for a new low price of $1,995. It is clearly up to the family as to what burial service they want to have. For example, families have the option to bury the cremains in a cemetery after the memorial service, or they can be taken home. The Philadelphia funeral home offers these options so every family has the opportunity to choose what the deceased would have wanted to be remembered by. Their professionals want to guide any family members through a huge step in the healing process, as it is important in moving on.



This is a great option to respect everyone’s wishes, McCafferty Funeral Home sees many times that the deceased has wished to specifically not have a viewing, therefore, the memorial service is a terrific option to please all parties. The Philadelphia funeral home provides families with affordable pricing during this extremely difficult time, and their professionals understand that every individual handles situations differently, and McCafferty Funeral Home will be there every step of the way.



About McCafferty Funeral Home:

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high profile funerals in his career including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, Mark's real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. Their firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their Funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.



For more information, visit http://funeralhomesinphiladelphia.com/.