McCausland Lock Service, Inc. Now Offering Emergency Services for Spring 2014

Prospect Park, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- McCausland Lock Service, Inc. is now offering emergency services for spring 2014. Don’t be embarrassed – all people lock themselves out of their home, office, or car from time to time. The locksmith experts from Delaware County are on call 24 hours a day. Technicians drive out to any location in Delaware County and beyond with fully-equipped vans to assess and rectify the situation. Broken locks or keys can be repaired on the spot. Keys can be recut with precision quality in no time.



McCausland Lock Service, Inc. can also assist with malfunctioning master key systems, access control, and CCTV systems. Key code entry systems are convenient and require no physical key, but even computers aren’t perfect. If a person needs an emergency locksmith in Media, PA that has kept up with advancing technology over the decades, call McCausland today. They provide the best possible service for users of any security method.



Some folks make the mistake of fiddling with their lock and causing further damage, or getting their keys recut at a big box store or inexperienced company where they will have to spend time waiting just to receive an inferior product. Call McCausland Lock Service, Inc. when in need of an emergency locksmith in Springfield, PA or anywhere in Delaware County. Serving the area for over 100 years, they pledge the job will be done right the first time and customers will have their new key or lock in no time.



McCausland Lock Service, Inc. offers emergency and standard key cutting for cars, homes, and offices. For more information visit them online or call 610-314-7011 (PA) or 302-597-6673 (DE).



About McCausland Lock Service, Inc.

Since the company was established, the McCausland family has been committed to excellence in within their industry. The Delaware Valley locksmith company is equipped with knowledgeable staff members who can handle any type of security issue efficiently. The company offers outstanding service, specializing in making access control & CCTV systems, master key systems, safes, and more.



For more information, please visit http://www.locksnkeys.com/.