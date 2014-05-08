McCausland Lock Service, Inc. Now Offering Safe Installation for May 2014

Prospect Park, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- McCausland Lock Service, Inc. is now offering safe installation for May 2014. The emergency locksmith for Wilmington carries many different high quality safes, all on display at their public showroom. With both new and used models available, any home or business can afford this invaluable security measure regardless of their budget. Trained staff help customers determine the best safe option for their needs, and all customers have access to professional maintenance for the life of their safe.



Safes are ideal for storing important documents, valuables, and personal possessions. McCausland Lock Service, Inc. provides many optional features for safes depending on their contents. To protect especially delicate materials clients may choose fire proofing, pry resistance, impact resistance, or water proofing. McCausland Lock Service, Inc. guarantees all their safes to preserve and secure valuables for years to come. Anyone can beef up their personal security fortresses with an affordable safe from the locksmith of Wilmington and Delaware County.



The company stands out from other local locksmiths by providing high quality safes and standing by their work. McCausland Lock Service, Inc. offers the most comprehensive safe maintenance in the business. Customers who buy from them know they are covered for as long as they own their safe. Safe maintenance and service includes opening safes, combination changes, and electronic conversions for traditional analog locks.



McCausland Lock Service, Inc. is available for all safe and security needs. For more information visit them online or call 610-314-7011 in PA and 302-597-6673 in DE.



About McCausland Lock Service, Inc.

Since the company was established, the McCausland family has been committed to excellence in within their industry. The Delaware Valley locksmith company is equipped with knowledgeable staff members who can handle any type of security issue efficiently. The company offers outstanding service, specializing in making access control & CCTV systems, master key systems, safes, and more.



For more information, please visit http://www.locksnkeys.com/.