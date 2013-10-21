Mcclure Insurance Agency, Inc. Launches Integrated Marketing Strategy with New Website and Social Media to Engage Clients, Prospects

West Springfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- McClure Insurance Agency, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of our new integrated marketing and communications strategy, which includes a newly designed website and a frequently updated blog to reach, inform and engage clients and prospects in addition to industry colleagues.



“We’re excited about our fresh, new look and a platform that feeds into various media and allows us to easily communicate to not only our insureds but also to individuals who are interested in what we’re all about,” says Bill McClure of McClure Insurance Agency, Inc. “The new design allows people to navigate easily around the site and learn more about products and services specifically relevant to them.”



The site is also optimized so individuals can readily find McClure on the various search engines and get where they want to go quickly. It’s updated with new content, including a blog designed to help clients with their insurance and related needs on an ongoing basis. “We want our site and social media platforms to serve as an important service tool for our clients and to enable us to keep our pulse on our brand and how we’re doing,” says Mr. McClure.



McClure Insurance Agency, Inc. provides Massachusetts residents with cost-effective, sound Personal and Business Insurance solutions. Our personal insurance spans a broad range of needs- from property to umbrella to life and disability insurance. Our business insurance in Massachusetts offers many options including business auto, workers compensation, business owners packages, general liability, bonds, employee benefits, many stand-alone coverages needed to protect your business and bid bonds in Massachusetts. Visit McClure’s New Website http://mcclureins.com



About McClure Insurance Agency, Inc.

McClure Insurance Agency, Inc. looked to Neilson Marketing Services, a leading insurance marketing firm, to design their website and collaborate on their search engine optimization strategy.



Bill McClure

413-781-8711

Bmcclure2@insuremcclure.com