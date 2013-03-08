Mcconnell Creates Eila for Adult Readers

Summer field, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- After winning the heart of juniors with the magic of his pen, words and imagination in What A Blind Dog Sees, which is among the bestsellers at stores, stalls and web, J. Bradfield McConnell has this time attempted to provide the adult readers with some delight. To give grown up readers a great reading time, McConnell has penned Eila’s Macaroni and Cheese, which has got everything that adult readers look for in novels.



Eila’s Macaroni and Cheese is a true package of all forms of emotions that people express and that make the novel very heart-warming. Eila’s Macaroni and Cheese promises to make the readers laughout loud though at some points they might struggle to hide their tears, such true-to-life are the descriptions of the sad situations. There is controversy, hatred, love and a lot of sex, the ingredient that makes novels spicy and charming for the readers.



Eila’s Macaroni and Cheese is a sweet romantic comedy with the bitter touches of hatred and controversy where every page speaks in details about human nature. The novel is like a study of human nature at its extreme good and bad. It is a great work of fiction which is very close to day-to-day reality and has got elements to make readers identify with the characters and the different situations described in the book.



The novel is outstanding work of fiction, which will make readers discover J. Bradfield McConnell, a well recognized children’s writer. Readers who gone through his previous novels, especially What a Blind Dog Sees, which is hot favorite among the kids, should read Eila to get introduced to a new McConnell.



The book is already in the market in the paperback form and in e-book format at the web. Readers can buy it in any form from its sole distributor Amazon.com, which is also among the top seller of What A Blind Dog Sees.



What A Blind Dog Sees, which is already a hit, is doing a great business in the book world and readers who are yet to read it may buy both the books together to enjoy entertainment at the fullest. The story of What A Blind Dog Sees is about a special Collie, who is blind since birth but is gifted with special senses. Jackson, as has been named by McConnell, doesn’t have a vision but that doesn’t stop the Collie from seeing things happening around. Jackson sees from the heart and its perseverance is truly heartwarming. Though What Blind Dog Sees has got recognition as a children’s novel, the piece of work would touch heart of people of all ages and especially those who are very much emotionally attached to their pets.



About J. Bradfield McConnell

J. Bradfield McConnell lives in a quiet area of Central North Carolina with his spouse and four rescue dogs are very much a part of his family. Mc Connell has got a long experience of working in the mainstream industry but writing has always been his true passion and his novels speak about his talents very clearly. To know more about McConnell and his novels, visit http://www.blinddogheavyindustries.com/