McCoy Sewer Provides Solutions for All Plumbing and Sewer Problems in Chicago

Niles, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- McCoy Sewer, one of the leading Niles plumbing and sewer company for more than 12 years, is now serving the entire Chicago area with effective solutions for any plumbing and sewer problems. The company’s specialists can handle all your plumbing needs, from those basic installations of faucet to comprehensive flood prevention.



Unlike most of plumbing companies, McCoy Sewer offers a complete set of plumbing and sewer services to cater all the needs of customers. The services including installations of flooding prevention, repair of broken and /or frozen pipe, emergency plumbing, sump and ejector pipe installation, inspection of video camera pipe, sewer rodding, installations of battery backup system, repair and installation of water heater, catch basin, and many other essential services.



The company also understands that pipe and plumbing repair are highly necessary in Chicago because of the harsh winter and that’s why they do not just offering repairs, but they make sure that the sewer and plumbing systems are always being updated and clean in order to avoid future problems which result in more expensive repair.



In addition, McCoy Sewer charges customers at highly affordable, flat-rate prices. Diane from McCoy Sewer said, “We have over twelve years of experience in this business. We understand that customers want professional services that can fix any plumbing problems fast and at affordable prices. We also provide same day services to handle all emergency needs”.



McCoy Sewer employed professional and skilled service teams who are well-trained about products and procedures. “We focus on doing every plumbing job 100% accurate, best quality and fast to ensure that customers get the most satisfaction from our services,” Diane added. “Just give us a call and we will quickly reach your house, apartment or any place in Chicago area. Our Chicago plumbing services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year”.



About

For further information about the company and the plumbing and sewer services that they are offering, please visit http://www.sewerrepair.net



For Media Contact:

Company name: McCoy Sewer

Location: Niles, IL

Email: fmsewers@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.sewerrepair.net