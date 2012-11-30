McCurdicon - Fans of Jennette McCurdy to Gather in L.A for Ground-Breaking Convention.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- While Jennette McCurdy is known to millions as iCarly’s sassy Sam Puckett, her off-screen life and good nature has touched and inspired many. In fact, the influence among her fans is so strong that hordes of fans are about to gather in at the Los Angeles Convention Center for a totally unique and exclusive fan convention.



Taking place on December 15th, ‘McCurdicon’ is a very rare one-woman fan event that is dedicated to the star herself. Combining a unique charity event with an opportunity for McCurdy fans to meet, mingle and make life-long friendships, the event is garnering much interest among the fan’s growing community.



“Jennette isn’t just one of the highest-rated stars on the scene, she is also a truly inspirational person,” says Brian Kimskey, Head of Operations for the event.



He continues, “Though her mother is battling cancer, she remains positive, strong and puts on a smile for her fans. She also remains hugely sensitive and compassionate. She makes time for her fans, genuinely helps charity and is untainted by fame. McCurdicon is a gathering of fans that have been touched by Jennette as well as a way for them to share a great role model to the world who does not yet know her.”



The event boasts a number of live performances from band and DJs, contests with prizes supplied by Dre Swain, exciting games and even the possibility of collecting autographs from some stars. In fact, McCurdy herself has even received an invite to the event. While fans are being advised her attendance is entirely up to her schedule, the organizers are delighted to have extended their warm welcome.



Confirmed guests include DJ Carmin Wong and the 501st Stormtrooper Legion. With many more invites in the works, fans are told to expect the unexpected, as anyone could show up.



“Perhaps the most important part of the event is the support we are showing for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This is one of Jennette’s favorite organizations. We’ll be raising a lot of money for the charity through both ticket sales and on-the-day activities. As well as the financial help, we aim to raise tons of awareness for the great work that they do,” Kimskey adds.



Critics poise the day to be a must-visit Holiday event for the entire family, with attendance vital for anyone who wants to meet other people and have a good time.



Press Passes have been made available for the event. However, due to high demand, the McCurdicon team are only accepting online applications for their limited number of remaining passes. Applications can be found here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheet/viewform?formkey=dEluN3h6ZDgteGJkc0pvSG5fcS1QVEE6MQ



Summing up, Kimskey is both confident and excited about what lies ahead.



“This is going to be, by far, the best family event of the season. It demonstrates that there are plenty of ‘doing-the-right-thing’ folks out there and it shows that such values are not forgotten even in entertainment world. Not only is Jennette McCurdy an amazing talented star and an amazing role model, no one can recall the last time a fan convention was dedicated to just one girl, especially of this age. That alone is a breakthrough and a historic moment,” he concludes.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: http://www.mccurdicon.com/



About the McCurdicon Event

McCurdicon is a fan convention run by fans of iCarly & Jennette McCurdy. It is one of the rare one-woman dedicated conventions in the world. It's a great place for fans of Jennette McCurdy to gather and mingle.



McCurdicon is not associated with Jennette McCurdy, St Jude, or Nickelodeon. This is a convention that is fan organized and fan operated.