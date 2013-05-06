McDevitt Law Offices Announces the Launch of Their New Website

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- McDevitt Law Offices proudly announces the launch of their new website for thelaw firm. McDevitt Law Offices represents those injured as a result of medical malpractice, wrongful death, an auto accident or a personal injury. "Vist the website to learn more about what the Chicago personal injury attorneys can do for you," Daniel J. McDevitt Law Offices states.



Imagine being offered $50,000 for the loss of a married father of two who died as the result of a fall or jump off of a moving tow truck. Would this be enough to compensate for the loss of a loved one? The accused in this case offered $50,000 before trial to the remaining family members. "McDevitt Law Offices chose to take this case to court and obtained a $3,725,000.00 settlement for the family although it was never shown whether the deceased fell from or jumped off of the tow truck's running board," Mr. McDevitt declares.



Many factors play a role in a personal injury settlement, including the age of the injured party, the severity of the injury and prognosis for the future. Those who are older at the time of injury often find it harder to recover from the injury while those who are younger tend to suffer more emotional damage if permanent scars result from the incident. "The Chicago personal injury attorneys at McDevitt Law Offices understand that each case is different and work to place a value on the intangible aspects of each case," Mr. McDevitt continues.



Settlements obtained by the Chicago personal injury lawyers vary greatly based on the facts of the case. One client acquired a $3,450,000 settlement after suffering vision loss due to an error during surgery. Another received an offer of $150,000 before arbitration for a broken arm suffered in a car accident, yet McDevitt Law Offices attorneys refused this offer and obtained a $600,000 settlement after arbitration. "Attorneys focus on achieving the highest award for each and every client who comes through the door," Mr. McDevitt goes on to say.



McDevitt Law Offices handles a wide variety of cases. Whether a client needs personal injury attorneys, medical malpractice attorneys, auto accident attorneys or wrongful death attorney, the staff can be of assistance. "When one has been injured due to the actions of others, legal representation should be sought immediately. The injured party deserves fair compensation for his or her pain and suffering, lost wages, medical expenses and more. The attorneys at McDevitt Law Offices fight to guarantee fair compensation is exactly what is received," Mr. McDevitt forcefully states.



About McDevitt Law Offices

A full service personal injury law firm, McDevitt Law Offices resolves cases using settlement, arbitration, mediation and trial throughout the state of Illinois. From car, motorcycle and truck accidents to product liability, premises liability and medical malpractice, the attorneys work to ensure each client receives fair compensation. Lawyers remain accessible to clients at all times and personally answer client's phone calls. At McDevitt Law Offices, the attorney meeting with the client at the initial visit sees the case through to the end so clients receive the results deserved.