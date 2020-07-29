McElroy DataLogger Update Adds More Helpful Features

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Manually entering traceability information from the pipe is one of the several new DataLogger features. The new function takes the place of the long-standing "Scan Barcode" button in the section regarding pipe settings with a new "Traceability" button. When selecting the choice, they can record information such as the manufacturer of the pipe, date of manufacture, and more details. The barcode scanning option is still present.



Many new data fields were introduced, allowing users to enter information such as the name of the location, the procedure name, and the name of the variation.



For customers wishing to purchase the McElroy DataLogger, more information is available via the McElroy Parts website. Customers can also contact McElroy Parts should they have any questions.



