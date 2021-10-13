McElroy Parts Attends the 2021 Utility Expo

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- Features of the expo included



Interactive experiences that spanned 32 acres with new equipment, safety products, and technology



A network of over 19,000 industry leaders from multiple utility sectors



The ability to test drive the latest equipment before purchasing or renting



Educational events on the show floor that taught about best practices from experts



Conversations with product experts in over 900 manufacturers that informed each audience on how to get the most of each of their product/equipment



Industry leaders that attended the event (other than McElroy Fusion machine parts) were Altec, America Augers, Caterpillar Inc, Custom Truck One Source, Ditch Witch, Legend Fleet Solutions, John Deere Construction and Forestry, Manitowoc Cranes, Milwaukee Tools, Prinoh, Terex Corporation, Vermeer Corporation, Safety Test & Equipment Company Inc, and many more.



Educational sessions included

Water Pavilion Education Program: Brought to youtube Storm Water Solution along with Waste Digests. The session covered asset management, energy efficiency, and erosion and sediment control.



Field Classrooms: Field Classrooms took place right on the show floor and included interactive walking classrooms that covered topics such as fleet management, fleet accessories, safety, vegetation management, HDD, and aerial devices.



On-Demand education that covered business best practices, Jobsite solutions, safety, and workforce solutions were also available.