McElroy Parts Provides the Most Advanced Socket Fuse Solution

McElroy Parts is a producer of technologically innovative, trustworthy and efficient pipe fusion equipment solutions. The Spider 125 machines are capable of fast and precise socket fusion of polypropylene pipe systems utilized in today's most sophisticated HVAC, mechanical and plumbing systems. Typically, applications are found inside newly constructed or refurbished commercial buildings, where pipe is laid in constrained places such as walls, ceilings, floors, attics, crawl spaces, rooftops and mechanical rooms. This creates some unique obstacles, but the cutting-edge Spider machines were specifically developed to overcome them.



The Spider 125 has a compact footprint and weighs only 18 pounds, making it ideal for tackling the particular problems of indoor installations. The Spider 125 features modified jaws that help to maintain pipe roundness while also enhancing force distribution. A new removable fitting support bar is also included to keep the fitting in place and ensure proper alignment and fusion. On the Spider 125, a one-man crew is all that's required to complete socket fusions. This not only saves time and money, but it also frees up staff for other tasks on the project, resulting in a more productive jobsite.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy is the industry leader in designing and manufacturing fusion equipment for joining thermoplastic tubing, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), fusible PVC and polypropylene. They also have a full line of McElroy fusion machine parts that can help increase jobsite productivity and efficiency.