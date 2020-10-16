McElroy Parts Website Undergoes Usability Improvements

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- For instance, customers will discover a Machine Breakdown covering multiple McElroy® Pitbull and Rolling machines. They will be welcomed with a helpful page when clicking on one of these models, displaying easy to read details on how to decide the exact part that the customer has to replace.



Customers will find a Hot Tap Tool, Inserts, and Testing Tools sub-menus among the latest additions, moving over to the Accessories menu. These recently added menus will direct consumers to the respective resources being sold, such as the In Field® Tensile Tester, just as the menu names suggest.



Please contact McElroy Parts for any questions about a fusion machine or if clients need parts not shown on the McElroy Parts website.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy Parts provides technically advanced, dependable, sturdy, and efficient pipe fusion equipment solutions. Its versatile tools are designed to be used for just about any project and there is a team of professionals thoroughly trained in working with McElroy parts and equipment. These individuals include McElroy Certified Instructors and McElroy Certified Master Mechanics. For information on McElroy fusion machine parts please call 305-570-3831 or visit https://www.mcelroyparts.com.