McElroy Tools for Efficient Socket Fusion

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- The Spider 125 makes polypropylene fittings and pipe fusion of up to 125 mm incredibly simple, once the correct socket fusion kits have been chosen. The unit is designed to be lightweight, and the use of it involves a single person with expertise in aligning, heating, fusing, and pipe cooling, which means the rest of the team can concentrate on more essential tasks. Being that the machine is compact and lightweight, Spider 125 is able to perform fast socket fusions in multiple ways and it can work well in confined spaces.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy Parts provides technically advanced, dependable, sturdy, and efficient pipe fusion equipment solutions. Its versatile tools are designed to be used for just about any project and there is a team of professionals thoroughly trained in working with McElroy parts and equipment. These individuals include McElroy Certified Instructors and McElroy Certified Master Mechanics.