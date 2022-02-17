Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2022 -- The Talon 2000 is McElroy's largest machine to date, bringing a revolutionary new approach to fuse large-diameter pipe. This machine for fusing large diameter pipes was specifically intended to replace all of those antiquated infrastructures, as well boost capacity for a number of contemporary applications. The Talon 2000 has its own self-propelled vehicle that can safely raise huge diameter pipes from the ground, merge them, and pass them along the pipeline from joint to joint. A quick action facer and an electric indexer are used in the fusion machine to safely and precisely arrange the heater and facer.



The fusion operations on the Talon are controlled by a touchscreen operator station that is designed to look and feel like the controls on other McElroy hydraulic equipment, resulting in a familiar, easy-to-use interface.The Talon's touch interface is used to control all of the Talon's fusion operations. McElroy professionals will use the Talon interface to deliver a real-time solution in the workplace for maintenance operations.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy Parts offers pipe fusion equipment that is technologically advanced, dependable, sturdy, and efficient. Their team of experts, including McElroy Certified Instructors and McElroy Certified Master Mechanics, are well-versed in working with McElroy parts and equipment.