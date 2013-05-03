McFadden's Addison Announces New Ladies Night Happy Hour This Spring

Addison, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is giving back to the women of Addison by announcing a new Ladies Night happy hour every Friday night this spring. Single women can come by with their friends and men can bring their girlfriends for a hot date night out on the town. This special happy hour in Addison will make ladies feel appreciated, as they kick-off another fun-filled weekend. The night will begin with a Special Steak & Shrimp dinner, available at the low price of $9.99. From there, ladies will be treated to $3 mixed cocktails and half-price bottles of wine all night long. Since women like nothing better than to be pampered, McFadden’s will also be giving away retail, spa, and cash giveaways each week. For more information on the event, please contact the restaurant by calling 469-206-3610.



After enjoying Ladies Night, guests are encouraged to stop back in for dinner specials on Saturday. Along with cheap drink specials, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Addison will be offering mouth-watering pasta dishes, served with garlic bread. This dinner is offered for the low price $8.99, so there will be plenty of money left over to buy some ice cold drinks at the bar.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Addison is always reaching out to customers to see what they think of the bar. Previous guests of McFadden’s can now reach out to them through Facebook and Twitter to give any feedback they have. The bar/restaurant is always trying to make its location better and with the feedback, they will be able to implement new ideas and try different things.



About McFadden’s Addison

McFadden’s, the Irish Pub in Addison, is a full-service bar and restaurant located at 4050 Beltline Rd in Addison, Texas. The bar is ideal for sporting events because it is spacious and can hold many fans. The establishment consists of extra-large patios, a private room, a billiards room and dance area which are all available for private events, lunch and dinner. The private party room in Addison is ideal for large events and intimate gatherings. The party bar in Addison offers food and drink specials daily. Known for our vibrant nightlife with live DJ's and Legendary Happy Hour Parties, McFadden's Saloon also boasts a delicious dinner and lunch menu.



For more information on how to have McFadden’s host a fun-filled private party in Addison, please visit http://www.mcfaddensaddison.com/.