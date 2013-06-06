McFadden's at Citi Field Announces New Game Day Package

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Giving die hard Mets fans something to look forward to during the game, McFadden’s at Citi Field announces a new game day package. This package is ideal for any corporate or private event at Citi Field. With the game day package, guests will get to enjoy a two hour open bar before each home game. The open bar includes all drafts, well drinks, soda and wine. Along with the open bar, guests will also receive a $10 credit to be used for any food purchase and a complimentary drink after the game. Before heading to the game, stop by McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon to kick off a day of fun-filled baseball action. People interested in reserving an open bar before the game can call 718-651-2220.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field will also have a Game Day Experience available for children under the age of 16. For just $20, the Game Day Experience package will include a complimentary kids meal, “all-you-can-eat” ice cream for two hours before the game, “all-you-can-drink” soda for two hours before the game, and a complimentary gift from the staff at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. The cutoff time to purchase either game day package is four hours prior to game time of the day the package is used for.



No matter which package people would like to choose, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field will make each home Mets game exciting. Instead of sitting in traffic before the big game, get to McFadden’s early for these special game-day packages. People who stick around during the game will be served food and drink specials from the energetic staff at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. These game-day packages will keep Citi Field packed with die-hard Mets fans all summer long.



About McFadden's Restaurant

From 1977, when Steve McFadden opened his Irish pub at 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, there are now McFadden’s nationwide. The menu offers traditional Irish dishes like Shepherd’s Pie and Fish & Chips, pub food and other selections. Mets Stadium has been livelier than ever with the addition of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Already a staple in Manhattan, Chicago, and Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon impresses its patrons with an extensive and delicious menu of game-day favorites, ice cold beer and a fun and friendly staff. The 13,000 square-foot destination boasts over 50 HD plasma TVs, a 200 foot island bar and huge dining room. There is only one Irish Pub in Citi Field, and it is McFadden’s.



For further information on how to host a corporate event at Mets Stadium, please visit http://www.mcfaddensballparkny.com/.