McFadden's at Citi Field Is Now Taking Reservations for Holiday Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous sports bar at Citi Field, is now taking reservations for holiday parties. As an ideal venue for holiday parties, such as Christmas and New Year’s, McFadden’s can accommodate groups of 25-500 people and customize their own private party package. Guests who reserve their party by December 1st will also receive 15% off their total bill. For further information regarding reservations for a holiday party at Citi Field, call (718)-651-2220 or send an email to Jessica.McfaddensCITI@gmail.com.



Each holiday party celebrated at McFadden’s, offers the cheapest drink specials for Mets fans. In a Yelp review, Christopher L. had this to say about his recent experience at McFadden’s: “In my personal opinion, you can go to the best top notch hardest clubs to get into in Manhattan but when it comes down to just having a fun time this is the place to go. All of 2nd Ave has good bars and this is one of my favorites. I love the scene, the crowd, the music, the bartenders, the drinks, everything. There is literally nothing bad to say about McFadden's I always have a great time and if you feel like bar hopping there’s a great bar on every block.”



About McFadden's

From 1977, when Steve McFadden opened his Irish pub at 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, there are now 14 locations nationwide. The menu will offer traditional Irish dishes like Shepherd’s Pie and fish and chips; pub food and diverse other selections.



Finally the legendary Irish bar is at Mets Stadium. Already a staple in Manhattan, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia, McFadden’s New York baseball bar impresses its patrons with an extensive and delicious menu of game-day favorites, ice cold beer and a fun and friendly staff. With an unpretentious atmosphere, it is an ideal venue for birthday, bachelor, bachelorette and corporate parties. The 13,000 square-foot destination boasts over 50 HD plasma TVs, a 200 foot island bar and huge dining room. There is only one Irish Pub in Citi Field and it is McFadden’s.



For further information on corporate events at Mets Stadium, please visit http://www.mcfaddensballparkny.com/.