McFadden's at Citizens Bank Park Announces New Game Day Packages

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citizens Bank Ball Park, a famous party bar in Philadelphia, announces new game day packages during every Phillies game this season. Phillies fans heading to a game this season can stop by McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon for the pre-game tailgate package. Because food and drinks are the most important aspect of tailgating, the party bar will be offering a 2 hour open bar and buffet. Guests can enjoy the tailgate, head off to the stadium, and return for the cheapest post-game drink specials in town. People planning on coming down for the game-day packages can contact the event coordinator at nina.mcfaddensbp@gmail.com for more details.



If guests can’t make it down to the ball park for a Phillies game, they can stop by McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon any day of the week for a special VIP Happy Hour. Young professionals of Philadelphia work hard every day of the week, so they should not have to limit their fun to the weekends. Guests can now sign up to host their own VIP happy hour any day of the week.



The VIP happy hour separates itself from the rest because guests will be treated to special drink prices, delicious food, and unlimited opportunities to win McFadden’s Ball Park gift cards. Guests will be able to meet up with co-workers, take a load off, enjoy some grub, and watch their favorite sports teams on one of the multiple HDTVs at the bar area. Instead of sitting at home, dreading having to go back to work the next day, come out to McFadden’s Ball Park for a great time.



About McFadden’s Citizen Bank Park

McFadden’s Citizen Bank Park has quickly become a well-known dining destination for hosting any event or party in the city of Brotherly Love. Providing cheap drink specials, 33 High Definition Plasma TVs and 2 giant projector screens, McFadden’s provides the perfect venue to meet pre-game, during the game, or post game. There are always daily food and drink specials, even when during the weekend. The bar offers a full menu with various draft and bottled beer selections, containing something for every taste. The bar/restaurant is located at the corner of 11th and Pattison (Third Base Gate), in the middle of the sports complex.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensballpark.com/.