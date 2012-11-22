McFadden's Ball Park Now Offering VIP Happy Hour for Philadelphia Eagles Games This Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- McFadden’s Ball Park announces VIP Happy Hour for Philadelphia Eagles games this season. People interested can sign up to host their very own VIP Happy Hour for an Eagles game. Guests who sign up will receive a free cover for the event, special drink prices and a chance to win McFadden’s Ballpark gift cards.



Celebrate the Eagles game at the famous Irish bar in Philadelphia. To enter, visit http://www.mcfaddensballpark.com/forms/mcfadden-s-ballpark-vip-happy.



McFadden’s sports bar welcomes any size group and offers many different options for bachelorette parties, corporate happy hour, private party, birthday party in Philadelphia or pre-game event. Zach V. of Ambler Pa. had this to say in a recent Yelp review: “I am not sure if anyone has mentioned that there are $1 hot dogs during all games. You can find them at a small stand on the patio. If you are looking to drink and not spend too much money there is a special for the first two hours of every Phil's game. I believe its Bud and Bud light drafts for $3. For a bar attached to a stadium this place is pretty cool. They have a large outside patio and large bar inside.”



About McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park

McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park has quickly become a well-known dining destination and party bar in Philadelphia, with their daily drink specials and live music. With 33 High Definition Plasma TVs and 2 giant projector screens, McFadden’s provides the perfect venue to meet pre-game, during the game, or post game, even when Philly’s favorite teams are out of town. The Philly happy hour bar offers a full menu with various draft and bottled beer selections, containing something for every taste. McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park is located at the corner of 11th and Pattison (Third Base Gate), in the middle of the sports complex.



For more information, visit http://www.mcfaddensballpark.com/.